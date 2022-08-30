Russia denies reports of Iranian UAVs supplied to Russia

Iran has supplied unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Russia. Russia may use the newly received Iranian drones for operations in Ukraine, The Washington Post said.

According to the publication, the first batch of Iranian-made drones arrived in Russia on August 19. It goes about at least two types of unmanned aerial vehicles capable of carrying ammunition for attacks on radar stations, artillery and other military targets.

Tehran has allegedly supplied Mohajer-6 and Shahed series UAVs to Moscow as part of an agreement to ship hundreds of other Iranian UAVs of various types.

On August 29, John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the White House National Security Council, reported that Moscow continued negotiations with Tehran on the purchase of Iranian drones. At the same time, the US authorities have not seen signs proving that Russia bought Iranian-made drones.

The US State Department threatened to actively use the mechanisms of US sanctions against Iran and Russia should Tehran supply drones to Moscow.

Kremlin denies reports of Iranian UAVs for Russia

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov called the reports about the supplies of a batch of drones from Iran to Russia a fake.