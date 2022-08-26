Ukraine charges Chechen President Kadyrov. He responds. Don.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has filed charges against the President of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov. According to the official Telegram channel of the SBU of Ukrainу, Kadyrov is accused of participating in the development of plans for "military operations" on the territory of Ukraine.

“It is documented that in February-March 2022, Kadyrov personally led the development and planning of individual military operations, gave orders and listened to reports from the heads of units,” the SBU said in a statement.

The Kyiv authorities accused the Chechen President of "planning, preparing, unleashing and waging an aggressive war," as well as of "committing deliberate actions to change the borders of the territory of Ukraine."

In early March, Ramzan Kadyrov promised to reward SBU employees who work "for Russia against Bandera". According to Kadyrov, after the end of the Russian special operation, such employees of the SBU who care for the clean future of their beloved Ukraine will be presented to state awards and will be able to continue to serve for the benefit of their people and country.

Kadyrov responds to Ukraine's charges

It did not take long for Ramzan Kadyrov to respond to the decision of the SBU.

Ed. note: While speaking, Ramzan Kadyrov always uses the 'don' particle between words in his speech. As he himself once explained, this is a Chechen way of speaking colloquially. The particle is used to link words between themselves and actually stands for Chechen expression 'дуй хьунан' - 'dui hyunan'