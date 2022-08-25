World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Less than a third of UN members support anti-Russian statement on Ukraine crisis

Less than a third of the UN member countries have signed the anti-Russian statement on the crisis in Ukraine. The text of the document was announced on Wednesday, August 24, at the headquarters of the organization, RIA Novosti reports.

Of the 193 UN members, 54 supported the statement on the crisis in Ukraine, including:

  • the USA,
  • the UK,
  • Albania,
  • Australia,
  • Canada,
  • Czech Republic,
  • Georgia,
  • France,
  • Japan,
  • Latvia,
  • Lithuania,
  • Italy,
  • Spain
  • and Ukraine itself.

Ukrainian Permanent Representative to the UN Serhiy Kislitsa read out the text of the document.

The countries have thus expressed regret that Russia had not stopped its special military operation in Ukraine. They opposed and condemned Moscow's missile strikes.

"We remain committed to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders,” the statement said.

The authors of the document also called on Russia to immediately cease hostilities in Ukraine.

