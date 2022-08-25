Medvedev: There are only 1.5 scenarios for Ukrainian conflict to develop

There are only one and a half scenarios for the development of events in Ukraine, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia wrote in his Telegram channel. Medvedev advised Western analysts not to practice in their forecasts for the development of the Ukrainian conflict.

According to Medvedev, the plans described by analysts and Western media are nothing but pure lies and empty rhetoric to manipulate the electorate. The conflict can be resolved only owing to Russia or the actions of the Ukrainians themselves.

"There are only one and a half scenarios. The first one is the achievement of all the goals of the special operation and the unequivocal recognition of its results in Kyiv. The second one is a military coup in Ukraine and the subsequent recognition of the results of the special operation. That's all there is to it," Medvedev wrote.

Earlier, The Guardian's Dan Sabbagh described five possible scenarios for the development of the conflict in Ukraine over the next six months. According to the first forecast, the conflict in Ukraine will drag on for another year, but will not be as intense as it was in the spring.