Czech zombie-like sculpture dedicated to Ukraine's independence triggers missed reactions

On August 24, a sculpture by Jan Slovenchik was installed on Boris Nemtsov Square in Prague in front of the building of the Russian Embassy. The sculpture was erected to coincide with the 31st Independence Day of Ukraine.

The sculpture is a giant hand the nails of which are painted in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. The fingers of the hand form the V gesture ("Victory").

It remains unknown whether the 250-kilogram sculpture will remain on the square. Its further fate will be decided by the district and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Prague.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on the sculpture in Prague.

"The creation of Czech designers in front of our embassy in Prague. This is a Darwin Award. The monument "The West has buried Ukraine,” Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.

Many found the sculpture reminiscent of a zombie that is trying to get to the surface from under the ground.