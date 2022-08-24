NZIV: Saudi Arabia handed over missiles with a range of up to 500 km to Kyiv

Ukraine received ballistic missiles with a range of up to 500 kilometers Grom2 from Saudi Arabia, Israeli media reported. This, apparently, is not only about ammunition, but also the launchers themselves.

Israeli journalists made such a conclusion from the reports of representatives of Kyiv.

"Grom2 was developed by Yuzhnoye Design Bureau together with the Pavlograd Chemical Plant and the Morozov Kharkov Design Bureau of Mechanical Engineering," writes the Israeli NZIV agency. “The data, not yet confirmed by officials from both countries, that Saudi Arabia has returned Grom 2 (or Grim-2 or Thunder-2) ballistic missiles acquired in Ukraine.”

According to the agency, ballistic missiles, Saudi Arabia took such a step after the negotiations between Riyadh and the United States.