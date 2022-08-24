Biden reveals the price of the biggest military aid to Ukraine for the country's Independence day

The U.S. will allocate nearly three billion more dollars in military aid to Kyiv, the largest package ever, President Joe Biden said on the occasion of Ukraine's Independence Day.

“I am proud to announce our largest security assistance package to date: approximately $2.98 billion in weapons and equipment to be provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative,” the White House website said in a statement.

The new package will allow Kyiv to receive air defense and anti-drone systems, artillery systems, ammunition and radars. Thanks to all this, Biden is sure, Ukraine will be able to "defend itself in the long term."