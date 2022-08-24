Turkey says Crimea should go to Ukraine if agreement with Russia is signed

Turkey believes that Crimea should go to Ukraine if an agreement is signed with Russia. So the official representative of the President of Turkey Ibrahim Kalyn spoke about the fate of the peninsula, CNN reports.

“The annexation of Crimea by Russia is illegal and Turkey’s position on this issue has not changed since 2014. Crimea is part of Ukrainian territory. This should be the basis of any agreement that will be concluded [between the Russian Federation and Ukraine],” Kalyn said in an interview with CNN.

Crimea and Sevastopol became part of Russia as subjects of the Federation in March 2014 following a referendum. Thus, 96.77 percent of voters in the Republic of Crimea and 95.6 percent in Sevastopol supported this initiative.

Ukraine still considers Crimea its temporarily occupied territory.

The Russian authorities have repeatedly reminded that the inhabitants of the peninsula voted for reunification with Russia in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter.