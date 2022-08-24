World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia Defense Minister: Moscow deliberately slows down the operation in Ukraine

World

Slowing down the offensive as part of a special military operation in Ukraine is a conscious decision necessary to minimize civilian casualties, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting of the heads of military departments of the SCO countries.

"During the special operation, we strictly observe the norms of humanitarian law. The strikes are carried out with high-precision weapons at the military infrastructure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - command posts, airfields, warehouses, fortified areas, objects of the military-industrial complex. At the same time, everything is done to avoid casualties among civilians. Of course, this slows down the pace of the offensive, but we are doing it consciously."

He stressed that the Russian military in the liberated territories is systematically engaged in establishing a peaceful life - providing humanitarian assistance, restoring infrastructure and life support systems.

At the same time, Ukrainian troops are using "scorched earth tactics" and flagrantly violating international norms by acting like terrorists, the minister continued. Thus, the Armed Forces of Ukraine place firing positions in residential areas, hospitals, schools and kindergartens.

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
