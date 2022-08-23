World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Germany no longer able to supply arms from its warehouses to Ukraine

Earlier, several German deputies called on the German government to increase the supplies of weapons to Ukraine, even to the detriment of its own security. However, representatives for the German Federal Ministry of Defence stated that Germany was no longer able to supply arms from its warehouses to Kyiv.

The Bundeswehr has been weakened considerably and has nothing to supply to Kyiv even to its own detriment.

"As for deliveries from the warehouses of the Bundeswehr, we have come to an acceptable limit,” Spiegel quoted the German Defense Ministry as saying.

Earlier, Ukrainian officials said that NATO was running out of weapons for Ukraine. The Ukrainian authorities complained that they were expecting more supplies, but they would never arrive. A representative of the Office of the Ukrainian President said, NATO "would be glad" to help, but can't.

