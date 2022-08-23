NATO may get officially involved in Ukrainian conflict

The scale of NATO's involvement in the Ukrainian conflict has been growing steadily. There is a risk of direct intervention, and the reason for the deployment of troops has already been announced, military historian Yuri Knutov believes.

A new round of escalation may occur should NATO officially intervene in the special operation in Ukraine, Knutov said in an interview with Tsargrad TV channel.

According to the expert, there are officials among British and American military who do share the views expressed by officer Paul Carney. On August 20, it was reported that Warrant Officer Paul Carney said British soldiers should get their families ready for a possibility of being sent to Ukraine to fight Russia. He also urged his colleagues to prepare relatives "for an imminent departure to Ukraine."

The United States discusses an opportunity to send ground troops and the Air Force to Ukraine. This indicates that NATO has been getting more and more involved in the conflict in Ukrtaine.

The situation may escalate to the point when NATO becomes directly involved in hostilities.

“So far, it is the Armed Forces of Ukraine that play the role of cannon fodder. Unfortunately, the NATO military will join them, now officially. They said that Russia would be blamed for a possible catastrophe at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and NATO would take up this opportunity to get directly involved in the military conflict," the historian believes.

According to the expert, Germany, France and Italy will oppose NATO's participation in the conflict.