World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

US military analyst explains how NATO's weakened itself

World

The North Atlantic Alliance has significantly weakened itself in trying to provide military assistance to Ukraine, and is now unable to quickly restore defenses, former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter said.

US military analyst explains how NATO's weakened itself

“Russia destroyed the arsenal of Ukraine, which was at the disposal of the second army of Europe even before the start of NATO deliveries, <…> and then destroyed everything that the alliance handed over to Kyiv, thereby completely gutting its stocks,” he said.

According to Ritter, NATO support has not helped the Ukrainian army to improve - it is in a depressed state, and Western weapons are simply destroyed.

At the same time, the intelligence officer noted that some countries of the alliance completely stopped deliveries, because they ran out of stocks that they could send to Ukraine without the risk of being at a "zero level of equipment."

He also recalled that the bloc cannot quickly restore its former level of defense capability due to a weak industrial base, which requires serious modernization.

"Essentially, Moscow has successfully demilitarized the alliance," Ritter said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Darya Dugina's alleged killer serves at Azov Regiment

A photo of Natalya Vovk's ID appeared on the Internet, from which it follows that she was a servicewoman at Azov* Regiment.

Darya Dugina's alleged killer serves at Azov Regiment
Putin on his way: The West stops dead before G-20 summit
Asia
Putin on his way: The West stops dead before G-20 summit
Russia
Alexander Dugin comments on his daughter's assassination
Hotspots and Incidents
Graphic video shows airport technician being killed by rotating propeller
Lyuba Lulko Putin will not strike Kyiv. He will strangle Ukraine slowly instead Lyuba Lulko Andrey Mihayloff If Russia pulls out from Libya, it will lose all Africa Andrey Mihayloff John Stanton Surviving America’s Industrial Manufacturing, Quality Centric Health Care System John Stanton
Russia
Russian Parliament to issue special statement on Ukraine on August 25
Hotspots and Incidents
Darya Dugina assassination: FSB says it was Ukrainian special services
Nikolai Patrushev predicts public debt default in USA
World
Nikolai Patrushev predicts public debt default in USA
Last materials
Ending military operation in Ukraine now is extremely dangerous, Polish official says
Kyiv might officially steal Russian gas and sell it to the EU
If Russia pulls out from Libya, it will lose all Africa
Medvedev reveals why Ukraine's lost its chance to join NATO
The US Embassy urges American citizens to leave Ukraine
Prices on natural gas in Europe hit all-time high
Putin on his way: The West stops dead before G-20 summit
Russian Parliament to issue special statement on Ukraine on August 25
Nikolai Patrushev predicts public debt default in USA
Euro falls to its lowest level in 20 years
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy