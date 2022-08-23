Ending military operation in Ukraine now is extremely dangerous, Polish official says

If the Russian special operation in Ukraine ended now, it would mean that would mean "the legalization of the annexation of Ukrainian lands,” former Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski said in an interview with Polskie Radio.

According to Waszczykowski, calling for an end to the Ukrainian conflict is "insanely dangerous,” as it would give Russia an opportunity to trade a rest before Moscow could attack Ukraine again. If the special operation ends now, it would mean recognition of Moscow's authority to violate international norms and conventions, he added.

The former minister also said that Moscow could attack Polish territories too.

"From the point of view of Poland, this is insanely dangerous, because if we give our consent [to the end of hostilities], Russia will have the right to do the same with Georgia and Belarus. Moscow may also be tempted to occupy the Polish territory. This is a terrible concept," he concluded.

Earlier it was reported that Polish and Hungarian Prime Ministers Mateusz Morawiecki and Viktor Orban had a fight over differences of their opinion regarding the Russian military special operation. Journalist Amanda Coakley stressed that Warsaw became one of Ukraine's main allies, while Budapest decided to maintain good relations with Russia.