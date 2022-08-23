Kyiv might officially steal Russian gas and sell it to the EU

Ukraine should start stealing Russian gas and selling it to Europe, former speaker of the Verkhovna Rada and former head of the ruling Servant of the People party, MP Dmitry Razumkov, said.

In his opinion, the gas belongs to Russia until it crosses the border of the European Union, which means that it falls under the Ukrainian law on the confiscation of Russian assets.

"The gas that is transported through the territory of Ukraine is Russian. To the border with Europe, it is Russian gas. And what are we doing according to the law? We can confiscate it," Razumkov said.

He is confident that Kyiv can justify such actions by reuniting Crimea with Russia.

“And we really need to think about whether to comply with the law and take away the Russian gas that Moscow finances its army by selling? Let me remind you that the confiscation of Russian property is our legal duty,” Razumkov added.

At the same time, he suggested not paying attention to the contracts concluded by Russia with European countries. According to the deputy, Ukraine should confiscate transit volumes and independently sell them to the same buyers, and direct the money to purchase weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.