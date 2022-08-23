World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Medvedev reveals why Ukraine's lost its chance to join NATO

World

Now no one will accept Ukraine into the North Atlantic Alliance, and this is the result of the Russian special military operation, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, said.

“It is clear to everyone that no neighbors can give it (Ukraine) any guarantees, even if they hate Russia fiercely. And now no one will accept Ukraine in NATO. In the Alliance, although there are Russophobes, they are not suicidal. And this is a direct result of a special military operation," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Security guarantees "could only be given by an agreement with Russia", the deputy chairman of the Security Council believes.

"But the Ukrainian government, stimulated by Western money and missiles, refused it," Medvedev stated.

