The US Embassy urges American citizens to leave Ukraine

The US Embassy in Kyiv called on American citizens to leave Ukraine. The statement was published on the website of the diplomatic mission.

According to the US State Department, in the coming days, the Russian military is allegedly going to "intensify strikes against civilian infrastructure and government institutions in Ukraine."

The US Embassy urges US citizens to leave Ukraine using available means of ground transportation if it is safe to do so.

The previous time the US Embassy in Kyiv made a similar appeal to its citizens on July 14.

The Ukrainian authorities are waiting for the conflict to escalate on August 24, the day of Ukraine's independence. Earlier, local media reported that the Kyiv administration banned mass events from 22 to 25 August.