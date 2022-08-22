World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Euro falls to its lowest level in 20 years

World

The euro fell against the dollar to its lowest value in 20 years — to 0.993 euros per dollar.

According to Bloomberg, now the euro is trading at the value that the European currency had in 2002, in the early years of its existence.

The European currency has being losing value against the backdrop of economic difficulties that the EU has been facing in terms of the energy crisis and drought.

The euro fell below parity against the dollar in mid-July, which was due to reluctancy of EU Central Bank officials to tighten monetary policy in the face of high inflation.

By the end of the month, the ECB tased the basic interest rate up to 0.5 percent per annum from zero. At the same time, difficulties remain due to rising energy costs against the backdrop of reducing fuel supplies from Russia.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Russia
Alexander Dugin comments on his daughter's assassination

"She was a rising star at the beginning of her journey. Russia's enemies killed her in a mean way, underhandedly"

Alexander Dugin comments on his daughter's assassination
Darya Dugina's alleged killer serves at Azov Regiment
Hotspots and Incidents
Darya Dugina's alleged killer serves at Azov Regiment
Hotspots and Incidents
Darya Dugina assassination: FSB says it was Ukrainian special services
Hotspots and Incidents
Graphic video shows airport technician being killed by rotating propeller
Lyuba Lulko Turkish President Erdogan wants to secure his would-be nuclear bomb in Ukraine Lyuba Lulko John Stanton Surviving America’s Industrial Manufacturing, Quality Centric Health Care System John Stanton Anton Kulikov New prices on energy will shock Europeans in October Anton Kulikov
World
Euro falls to its lowest level in 20 years
Nikolai Patrushev predicts public debt default in USA
World
Nikolai Patrushev predicts public debt default in USA
Last materials
Nikolai Patrushev predicts public debt default in USA
Euro falls to its lowest level in 20 years
Graphic video shows airport technician being killed by rotating propeller
Darya Dugina's alleged killer serves at Azov Regiment
Alexander Dugin comments on his daughter's assassination
Darya Dugina assassination: FSB says it was Ukrainian special services
Erdogan's proposal about Kharkiv was not addressed to Zelensky
US attempts to stir up colour revolution in China doomed to failure
Newsweek: Putin was right about US influence in Ukraine
Baby dies after mother gives birth alone in ER vehicle
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy