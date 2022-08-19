Erdogan's proposal about Kharkiv was not addressed to Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky misunderstood the proposal from Turkish President Recep Tayp Erdogan regarding the restoration of Kharkiv. That proposal was not addressed to Zelensky, Israeli expert Yakov Kedmi said.

The day before, Zelensky announced that during a meeting with Turkish President Recep Erdogan in Lviv, Ukraine and Turkey reached an agreement, according to which Turkey would take an active part in the restoration of Ukrainian infrastructure.

As usual, Zelensky brightened up his remarks with clichés about "messages of powerful support", etc. Following the talks, the Ukrainian president said that Turkey was ready to take patronage over the Kharkiv region and participate in the restoration of Kharkiv.

"Erdogan understands perfectly well who will control Kharkiv, as well as most of Ukraine in the near future. This will not be Zelensky at all," Yakov Kedmi said.

According to the expert, there is a serious financial crisis developing in Turkey. The level of unemployment is high, and the national currency has devaluated considerably," EurAsia Daily said.

"Erdogan needs international agreements and employment of Turkish citizens. If he acts the right way, there is a chance for him to win construction contracts, as the DPRK is doing in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) now,” the expert said.

Earlier, the head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, said that employees from the DPRK could be attracted to the republic. According to him, the DPR is discussing this issue with Pyongyang.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that the UN Security Council sanctions against the DPRK do not apply to the republics of the Donbass.