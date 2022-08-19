World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Erdogan's proposal about Kharkiv was not addressed to Zelensky

World

Volodymyr Zelensky misunderstood the proposal from Turkish President Recep Tayp Erdogan regarding the restoration of Kharkiv. That proposal was not addressed to Zelensky, Israeli expert Yakov Kedmi said.

Erdogan's proposal about Kharkiv was not addressed to Zelensky

The day before, Zelensky announced that during a meeting with Turkish President Recep Erdogan in Lviv, Ukraine and Turkey reached an agreement, according to which Turkey would take an active part in the restoration of Ukrainian infrastructure.

As usual, Zelensky brightened up his remarks with clichés about "messages of powerful support", etc. Following the talks, the Ukrainian president said that Turkey was ready to take patronage over the Kharkiv region and participate in the restoration of Kharkiv.

"Erdogan understands perfectly well who will control Kharkiv, as well as most of Ukraine in the near future. This will not be Zelensky at all," Yakov Kedmi said.

According to the expert, there is a serious financial crisis developing in Turkey. The level of unemployment is high, and the national currency has devaluated considerably," EurAsia Daily said.

"Erdogan needs international agreements and employment of Turkish citizens. If he acts the right way, there is a chance for him to win construction contracts, as the DPRK is doing in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) now,” the expert said.

Earlier, the head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, said that employees from the DPRK could be attracted to the republic. According to him, the DPR is discussing this issue with Pyongyang.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that the UN Security Council sanctions against the DPRK do not apply to the republics of the Donbass.

"The recruitment of labor from North Korea is subject to international restrictions established by the resolutions of the UN Security Council. However, it must be taken into account that they apply to the member states of the international organization, which the people's republics of the Donbass are currently not," Ilyichev said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Russia changes mind regarding Putin-Zelensky summit

Russia has changed its position on the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky

Russia changes mind regarding Putin-Zelensky summit
Chinese yuan leaves US dollar behind on Moscow Exchange
Russia
Chinese yuan leaves US dollar behind on Moscow Exchange
Russia
Russia sets forth new gas payment requirement
Former USSR
Turkish President Erdogan wants to secure his would-be nuclear bomb in Ukraine
Lyuba Lulko Turkish President Erdogan wants to secure his would-be nuclear bomb in Ukraine Lyuba Lulko John Stanton Surviving America’s Industrial Manufacturing, Quality Centric Health Care System John Stanton Anton Kulikov New prices on energy will shock Europeans in October Anton Kulikov
World
Russian Foreign Ministry speaks about Russia-NATO military confrontation
Russia
Russia deploys three MiG-31 fighters with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles in Kaliningrad
US secretly supplies AGM-88 HARM anti-radar missiles to Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
US secretly supplies AGM-88 HARM anti-radar missiles to Ukraine
Last materials
Erdogan's proposal about Kharkiv was not addressed to Zelensky
US attempts to stir up colour revolution in China doomed to failure
Newsweek: Putin was right about US influence in Ukraine
Baby dies after mother gives birth alone in ER vehicle
Russia responds to US claims about Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant shelling
US State Department fears consequences should Russia be declared state sponsor of terrorism
Russia deploys three MiG-31 fighters with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles in Kaliningrad
Russia sets forth new gas payment requirement
Russian Foreign Ministry speaks about Russia-NATO military confrontation
Turkish President Erdogan wants to secure his would-be nuclear bomb in Ukraine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy