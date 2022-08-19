Newsweek: Putin was right about US influence in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin was right when he said that Washington was trying to prolong the conflict in Ukraine, US Navy veteran, editor-in-chief of the SOFREP military website Sean Spoonts told Newsweek.

Apparently, US leader Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are pursuing different political goals, the journalist admitted.

"It seems like while Ukraine would like to end the war quickly and decisively defeat Russian forces and drive them out of their country, U. S. policy almost seems designed to prolong the conflict hoping to bring about the collapse of Russia itself, both militarily and economically," Spoonts said.

He also recalled Biden's public statement, in which he indicated that his goal was to humiliate Russia as a world power so that Moscow would never threaten its neighbors. Zelensky ultimately wants to drive the Russian troops out from the country and regain control of the lost territories, such as the Donbass and Crimea.

On August 16, during the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security, Vladimir Putin said that Washington was trying to drag out the conflict in Ukraine. In addition, the American side fuels the conflict potential in Asia, Africa and Latin America, Putin said.

The Russian president also spoke about the special military operation and said that the decision to conduct it was made in full accordance with the UN Charter.