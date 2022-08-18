Russian Foreign Ministry speaks about Russia-NATO military confrontation

A military confrontation between Russia, the United States and NATO is not part of Moscow's interests. Russia, as a nuclear power, will continue to act as responsibly as possible, Ivan Nechaev, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said, RIA Novosti reports.

"Our armed forces are equipped with modern and high-precision conventional weapons, which allow us to fully implement the goals and tasks set by the President of Russia for purposes of the special operation in Ukraine. Russia, as a nuclear power, will continue to act as responsibly as possible, and a direct confrontation with the United States and NATO is not part of our interests,” he said.

The diplomat noted that Russia did not voice threats to use nuclear weapons. All discussions about the alleged intention to lower the threshold for its use are conducted in the ruling circles of the United States, Great Britain and the European Union.

Earlier, Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu said that all the fake news about Russia's alleged plans to use nuclear and chemical weapons in Ukraine was a lie. Russia does not need to resort to such measures, the minister said adding that the primary mission of the Russian nuclear arsenal is to deter a nuclear attack against Russia.