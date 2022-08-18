World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia changes mind regarding Putin-Zelensky summit

Russia has changed its position on the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. Moscow has eased the conditions for arranging face-to-face negotiations, CNN Türk reports, citing sources in the Turkish government.

Previously, Moscow demanded Ukraine should provide a roadmap for peace talks, but now the Kremlin assumes that this roadmap could be discussed at the face-to-face meeting of state leaders.

"The leaders can discuss and define the roadmap. Delegations can then start working to bring this roadmap to life,” the sources said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, when visiting Ukraine, offered his assistance in organizing face-to-face talks between Putin and Zelensky. Zelensky has allegedly offered Putin to hold a bilateral summit four times.

