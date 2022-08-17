World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Expert: Russia deals an irreparable blow to Ukraine and the United States

World

The Russian army dealt an irreparable blow to Kyiv and the United States, destroying a large ammunition depot in the Cherkasy region. More than 300 HIMARS rockets were destroyed there. And this is a major success, said Yury Knutov, director of the Air Defense Forces Museum.

Expert: Russia deals an irreparable blow to Ukraine and the United States

According to him, 300 shells is a lot, because just one shell of an American multiple launch rocket system costs 50 thousand dollars, and a salvo of 6 shells is already a huge amount.

“Therefore, 300 shells is a lot, because the shells are expensive and are used for point tasks, so the loss of such a number of missiles is a serious blow to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the United States, which supply them with these missiles,” analyst said in an interview with Ukraina.ru.

He also noted that in order to more effectively destroy HIMARS, the Russian army needs much more unmanned vehicles.

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
World
UK wants to fly RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft over Russia
World
Russia names the reason for imposing sanctions on Czech Republic and Bulgaria
Global Times: Putin's ultimatum and US actions hit the dollar hard
Business
Global Times: Putin's ultimatum and US actions hit the dollar hard
