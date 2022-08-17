Turkey decides to restore diplomatic relations with Israel

Turkey has decided to appoint an ambassador to Israel and restore diplomatic relations, said Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

"A decision was made to appoint an ambassador to Israel, and the Israeli side also received a positive response in this regard. Soon our candidacy will be presented to the President," he said at a press conference.

He also expressed hope that this process will be successful for both sides.

Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog said that the restoration of diplomatic relations will help strengthen economic relations, as well as friendship between the Israeli and Turkish peoples.

"Good-neighborly relations and the spirit of partnership in the Middle East is important for all of us," he stressed.

In turn, Prime Minister Yair Lapid said that the resumption of relations with Turkey is important for regional stability and is "important economic news for the citizens of Israel."

Relations between Israel and Turkey deteriorated sharply in 2010 after the incident with the capture by Israeli special forces of the Mavi Marmara ship that left Turkey for the Gaza Strip.

In May 2018, Ankara invited the Israeli ambassador to Turkey to leave the country after protests in the Gaza Strip against the background of the 70th anniversary of the founding of Israel and the transfer of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Then 59 Palestinians were killed in clashes, more than 2.7 thousand were injured.