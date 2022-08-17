World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Zelensky's office threatens to destroy the Crimean bridge

Kyiv plans to destroy the Crimean bridge, Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the office of President Volodymyr Zelensky, said in an interview with the Guardian.

He called the transport artery connecting the peninsula with the rest of Russia illegal and pointed out the crossing's great military significance.

"Such objects must be destroyed," Podolyak said.

At the same time, he did not specify how the Ukrainian army could try to attack the Crimean bridge.

Kyiv repeatedly threatens to strike the Crimean bridge. So, Aleksey Arestovich, adviser to the head of Volodymyr Zelensky's office, said that the attack would follow "as soon as the first technical possibility appears."

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
