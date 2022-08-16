World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
UK wants to fly RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft over Russia

The UK has applied for a flight of the RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft over the territory of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Defense said.

The Russian military department regarded the UK's initiative as a deliberate provocation. The Aerospace Forces (VKS) were tasked with preventing violations of the Russian border, RIA Novosti reports.

The UK will be entirely responsible for all the consequences that may follow the provocation, the Ministry of Defense said.

Earlier, the Russian Defence Ministry said that a British reconnaissance aircraft violated Russian airspace. The aircraft was flying towards the state air border of Russia and violated it in the area of ​​Cape Svyatoy Nos in the Murmansk region.

A MiG-31 fighter was scrambled to intercept the British aircraft. Russian senators (members of the Federation Council) considered the actions of the aircraft a threat and said that representatives of a number of Western countries were insolent in their behaviour.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
