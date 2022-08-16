World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Onet.pl: Polish authorities lie about the gas situation

The Polish authorities assured that there would be no shortage of gas, but the fuel in the storage facilities could run out as early as December. This was stated by political analyst Radosław Omachel. He noted that hopes for the Baltic Pipe pipeline collapsed. The gas pipeline, on which the Polish energy industry depended, will only operate at 50%.

Onet.pl: Polish authorities lie about the gas situation

The European Commission fears that if Russian gas supplies are completely cut off, the European Union may not have enough up to 20 billion cubic meters of gas this winter, Omahel said.

According to Onet.pl, Poland's PGNiG is negotiating gas supplies with Norway's Aker BP, with which it is operating the Skarv fields in the North Sea.

Earlier, the Norwegians said they had found a large supply of raw materials in the region, which could be sent to Poland through the Baltic Pipe. However, Norway is in no hurry to increase the production of energy resources.

“The situation with gas is beginning to resemble a collapse in the coal market, when this fuel, due to the ill-conceived embargo, was not enough. Filling the deficit will cost billions of zlotys,” Omachel said.

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
