World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Sohu: Russia deliberately doesn't hit the supply lines of Western weapons in Ukraine

World

Russia does not deliberately attack supply lines in Ukraine that supply Western weapons. It has found a new, much more effective and less costly way to destroy it. So say the authors of the Chinese Sohu. 

Sohu: Russia deliberately doesn't hit the supply lines of Western weapons in Ukraine

The journalists recalled that with the start of Russia's operation in Ukraine, the United States and other NATO countries significantly increased the supply of weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Kremlin immediately warned that supply lines in Ukraine would be considered legitimate targets for strikes by the Russian Armed Forces.

But for the entire duration of the conflict, Russian troops have generally not shown much interest in supply lines, analysts say. However, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lose equipment regularly, without even having time to deliver it to the front line.

Chinese experts recalled the recent destruction by Russia of a large warehouse of ammunition for the HIMARS rocket launcher, as well as ammunition for M777 howitzers.

According to the authors of the article, such a high efficiency is explained by the simple tactics of the Russian troops.

The Russian army does not intentionally destroy Western weapons at the delivery stage; instead, it hits warehouses where all weapons and equipment are brought using just one missile, analysts explained.

“Therefore, Russia does not need to do anything at all regarding the transportation lines. It’s so convenient: all the transferred weapons are stored in one place, and Russian missiles hit the very center. The method of destruction is simple and crude, and the results are pleasing,” Chinese journalists concluded.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
La Repubblica: Russian Varyag cruiser blocks US aircraft carrier strike group in Adriatic

The Russian missile cruiser Varyag, which is currently staying in the waters of the Mediterranean Sea, blocked the US Navy aircraft carrier strike group in the Adriatic Sea

La Repubblica: Russian Varyag cruiser blocks US aircraft carrier strike group in Adriatic
American Marine: Pro-Russian ideas are spreading among US mercenaries in Ukraine
World
American Marine: Pro-Russian ideas are spreading among US mercenaries in Ukraine
Former USSR
The United States holds military exercises with CSTO countries. Russia keeps silence
World
The Guardian reveals when the West will stab Ukraine in the back
Lyuba Lulko The United States holds military exercises with CSTO countries. Russia keeps silence Lyuba Lulko John Stanton Surviving America’s Industrial Manufacturing, Quality Centric Health Care System John Stanton Anton Kulikov New prices on energy will shock Europeans in October Anton Kulikov
Hotspots and Incidents
Ammo depot with rockets for 50 HIMARS systems destroyed
Society
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko: Zelensky wants to strip me of Ukrainian citizenship
Ukrainian General: This isn't Call of Duty –– US warehouses are empty
World
Ukrainian General: This isn't Call of Duty –– US warehouses are empty
Last materials
Daily Express: Putin's statement on the supply of arms to Russia's allies alarms the West
Onet.pl: Polish authorities lie about the gas situation
Sohu: Russia deliberately doesn't hit the supply lines of Western weapons in Ukraine
Bloomberg: Europe is turning its back on Ukraine
Russia debunks the myth of the West's superweapon
Global Times: Putin's ultimatum and US actions hit the dollar hard
Surgeon mutilates 7-year-old boy during home circumcision
Ukrainian saboteurs explode power lines feeding Kursk Nuclear Power Plant
Ammo explosions in Crimea: Several hurt, trains delayed
The United States holds military exercises with CSTO countries. Russia keeps silence
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy