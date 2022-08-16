Bloomberg: Europe is turning its back on Ukraine

Against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the problems of rising cost of living are beginning to worry ordinary Europeans more than support for Ukrainians, writes Bloomberg.

"Europeans prioritize the rise in prices for food and electricity. Fears about the Ukrainian crisis are receding into the background," the article says.

The determination and unity of the West in support of Kyiv will weaken as the cold weather sets in, the authors say.

"The situation will not improve, a gloomy winter awaits European consumers. The UK, for example, is already preparing for systematic power outages," they added.

Western politicians need to prepare the townsfolk for the coming difficulties and ask them to be patient, Bloomberg concluded.