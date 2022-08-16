Russia debunks the myth of the West's superweapon

The special military operation of the Russian Armed Forces has dispelled the myth of the superweapon that the West is supplying to Ukraine and which is supposedly capable of turning the tide at the front, Russian Defense Minister, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu said at the opening of the Moscow Conference on International Security as part of the Army-2022 forum.

"The special military operation has dispelled the myth about the superweapon that the West is supplying to Ukraine and which is capable of radically changing the situation at the front. Initially, it was about the supply of Javelin anti-tank systems, some unique drones. Recently, HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems and long-range howitzers have been promoted by the West to the role of superweapon. However, these weapons are also being ground up in battles," Shoigu said.

According to him, these weapons did not have a significant impact on the situation.