American Marine: Pro-Russian ideas are spreading among US mercenaries in Ukraine

Part of the American soldiers who arrived in Ukraine and are fighting on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine began to doubt the correctness of the US policy towards the Square, said John Mark Dugan, a journalist and former Marine who left for the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). According to him, "pro-Russian sentiments" are growing in the Marine Corps.

As Dugan emphasized, the mercenaries see the real picture of what is happening and "go over to the side" of Moscow.

“Living here (DPR. – Ed.), I think that many of the marines who returned home understand us. I was contacted by several former colleagues from the corps who support the Russian side and do not believe the Western lies. So I I can’t speak for others, but there are quite pro-Russian followers in America, not everyone realizes this, ”the ex-marine explained in an interview with RIANovosti.

According to the military, many of the mercenaries returning to the United States begin to consider Washington's actions as criminal. In addition, according to Dugan, there are quite a lot of those in the United States who support Russia's actions, but they do not talk about it either in the press or in the government.