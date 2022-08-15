War correspondent: Kyiv switches to the tactics of duct tape and toilet paper

The tactics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are more reminiscent of the actions of terrorists in Syria. And a new confirmation of this has appeared - the Ukrainian military is screwing mines to anti-tank grenade launchers. However, there is no need to talk about the combat effectiveness of such "weapons". This opinion was expressed by a military observer, reserve colonel Mikhail Khodarenok.

The expert explained that the metal in the mines is thin, and the explosives are not enough to penetrate the armor of the tank. The only option to use this is to shoot at the infantry. But you also need to get into it, the journalist noted in his Telegram channel.

According to him, the answer to the question of whether the third army of Europe can act in this way is obvious - no.

“Having lost almost all equipment in less than six months, the Armed Forces of Ukraine switched to the tactics of using blue duct tape, cigarettes and toilet paper, because there are fewer and fewer Western weapons,” the expert stated.

He added that he did not know what exactly they were betting on, and who in Washington made decisions on the volume of military assistance. However, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in his opinion, increasingly look like a laughing stock and a clear marker of corruption, and not like an army capable of fighting.