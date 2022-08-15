World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
British MP explains how Russian FM Lavrov outplayed Boris Johnson

World

The Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov completely dominated negotiations with Boris Johnson when he headed the British Foreign Office, UK Labor MP Chris Bryant told Espreso.

According to the politician, as head of the Foreign Ministry, the current prime minister was too weak during his contacts with Moscow.

“His counterpart Lavrov <…> outplayed Johnson with cunning, and he could not even understand what was happening,” Bryant said.

At the same time, the politician did not specify what kind of negotiations between Moscow and London he had in mind.

Bryant also stressed that he has a negative attitude towards the head of the British government, as he considers him a "terrible liar."

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
