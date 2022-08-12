World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
USA successfully empty European armouries having supplied all weapons to Kyiv

Ukraine has become the most armed country on the European continent. However, a significant part of its military equipment is sold on the black market. At the same time, the United States offers Europe to buy American weapons to replenish military stocks after most of the equipment was sent to Ukraine, Serbian expert Slobodan Samardzija said.

If a conflict similar to the Ukrainian one breaks out among European countries now, European armies will find themselves virtually unarmed.

"It is NATO, or rather the Americans, who run everything. The Europeans are only left to wander around designated battlefields, kill and be killed, with varying degrees of success," Samardzija said.

Now the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance should send their own weapons to the Ukrainian army free of charge and acquire new weapons from the United States for their own needs. Ukraine is not a member of NATO, but Europe was forced to comply with Washington's order, the expert noted.

"Now the world is forbidden to think about it, but the question is, what is going to happen when the hostilities finally stop and everyone will have to face tens of thousands of Ukrainians — armed to the teeth and embittered?" Samardzija said on Serbian publication Politika.

