Strategic Culture: Russian Navy threatens NATO in nine seas at a time

World

Russian ships create problems for NATO in the waters of nine seas, journalist and political scientist Declan Hayes wrote in an article for Strategic Culture.

At the end of July, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the Russian Naval Doctrine, which demonstrated the growing power of the Russian Navy. According to the author, Russia has a group of warships that can withstand the forces of the North Atlantic Alliance. Moscow is ready to deliver a mortal blow to the enemy in the waters of nine seas at a time.

"Although the Norwegian, Barents, Kara, Laptev, East Siberian, Chukchi, Bering, Okhotsk and Japan Seas add up to a lot of water, Russia, with the right tactics, is more than up to the job of protecting her coastlines and projecting power from them," Hayes wrote.

After the United States decided to engage in a confrontation with the Chinese Navy, it became easier for the Russian Navy to hold the line, since the Pentagon will have to hold back two maritime powers at a time now.

According to the author of the article, the United States could continue putting pressure on Russia, but for some reason they sent Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Congress, to Taiwan. Now NATO will not be able to play a divide and rule game, Hayes assumed.

He believes that the Russian Navy could team up with the Chinese Navy to confront the US in the Sea of ​​Japan or the Taiwan Strait should a war over Taiwan break out there. If this happens, Washington will lose its allies in the face of Japan and South Korea, because they are highly likely not to get involved in this conflict, the author of the article summed up.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
