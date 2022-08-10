Zelensky's adviser builds gigantic castles in the air of supreme justice about Russia's future

As much as 40 percent of the Russian economy will never rise, even if sanctions are lifted now, Alexey Arestovich, a freelance adviser to the Office of the President of Ukraine, said in an interview with fugitive lawyer Mark Feigin*.

According to Arestovich, the sanctions have not produced their effect yet. It is believed that first signs of sanctioned economic life will manifest themselves in late September.

"They will start spinning, and more sanctions will follow. This is not going to vanish by itself. The Russian Federation has done so much that whole industries are not going to rise. It will take five, ten, fifteen years. The sanctions have struck the blow that has broken the spine of the Russian Federation," Arestovich says.

He noted that it was the suggestion to bar all Russians from entering Europe that caused a commotion in Russia. This is only a start, the politician said.

Russia will be defeated on the battlefield too, Arestovich believes.

"They move on their tiptoes softly, but it's only getting started, and the Russians will soon come to realise what collective guilt and collective responsibility is," he also said.

According to Arestovich, he came to realise that there was no justice in the world.

"When I was doing the fighting, I realized that there was no justice on earth. There is only supreme justice. One day this supreme justice comes inevitably and there is nothing you can do about it,” he said.

"Even if the troops are withdrawn now, nothing will help. The best thing that the citizens of Russia can do is to take their president out in order to clear their collective guilt,” the Ukrainian propagandist said.

In all likelihood, the adviser to the Office of the President of Ukraine has said enough for another criminal case against himself.

*included in the register of foreign mass media acting as a foreign agent.