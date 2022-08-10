US diplomat says who Putin is friends with among NATO members

Former US Ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was friends with two leaders of NATO member countries.

According to Daalder, Putin has warm relations not only with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but also with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is another politician, whom Putin is friends with, he added, Politico reports.

"Erdogan is hardly the only NATO leader to have established warm relations with Putin. Just think of Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi a few years ago, or Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban today," Ivo Daalder, Former US Ambassador to the UN said.

The American diplomat noted that it was only Erdogan who decided to purchase state-of-the-art air defense missiles from Moscow rather than use Western equipment that other NATO countries had at their disposal.

Biden: NATO is stronger than ever. Stoltenberg: Yes

On August 9, US President Joe Biden said that the United States was committed to the transatlantic alliance. Washington, in light of Russia's actions, is going to create a desirable future together with allies. He called NATO "an indispensable alliance", having stressed that Washington's allies were committed to NATO stronger than ever.

"Today, we see all too clearly how NATO remains an indispensable alliance for the world of today and the world of tomorrow. Our Alliance is closer than ever. It is more united than ever. And when Finland and Sweden bring the number of Allies to 32, we'll be stronger than ever — stronger than ever," Biden said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, in turn, expressed regret about the fact that the alliance had to stop cooperation with Russia. According to him, NATO still remains open to dialogue with Moscow, seeks to reduce existing risks and prevent an escalation of tensions.