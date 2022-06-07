Zelensky confirms his readiness for peace talks with Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has once again confirmed his readiness for peace talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, The Financial Times newspaper said.

As noted in the publication, Zelensky said that "victory must be achieved on the battlefield," but he was still ready for peace talks with Putin.

He also stressed that a stalemate in the conflict with Russia was "not an option." Any war must end at the negotiating table, Zelensky noted.

The President of Ukraine also said that he saw attempts of Western countries to find out the terms of the ceasefire without the participation of Ukraine.

"We need continued interest from the West, the Western support for Ukraine's sovereignty. There can never be negotiations behind Ukraine's back," Zelensky said.

Earlier, Zelensky recognized Moscow's military superiority over Kyiv in terms of technical equipment, which nullified a possibility for the Ukrainian army to go on an offensive. He once again turned to Western countries with a call to increase arms supplies to Kyiv.