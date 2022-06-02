Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the there is a potential for a crucial point to occur in Ukraine.
In his address to politicians and the people of Luxembourg, Zelensky said that:
Zelensky thanked the Luxembourg authorities for their decision to provide weapons to Ukraine. Unlike other states, Luxembourg does not have large military depots or large defense production facilities, he said.
"But you showed solidarity of a great nation and provided defense assistance on time and without unnecessary bureaucracy, as befits people with a big soul,” he said.
Earlier, Zelensky said that Kyiv had no plans to attack the territory of Russia. His comments came in response to reports about an opportunity for Ukraine to strike the Russian territory with the help of US-made extended-range multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).
