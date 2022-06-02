Zelensky: Russian troops occupy 20 percent of Ukraine's territory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the there is a potential for a crucial point to occur in Ukraine.

In his address to politicians and the people of Luxembourg, Zelensky said that:

Russia occupied about 20 percent of the territory of Ukraine;

the front line is more than 1,000 kilometers long;

the Russian troops entered 3,620 settlements in Ukraine.

Zelensky thanked the Luxembourg authorities for their decision to provide weapons to Ukraine. Unlike other states, Luxembourg does not have large military depots or large defense production facilities, he said.

"But you showed solidarity of a great nation and provided defense assistance on time and without unnecessary bureaucracy, as befits people with a big soul,” he said.

Earlier, Zelensky said that Kyiv had no plans to attack the territory of Russia. His comments came in response to reports about an opportunity for Ukraine to strike the Russian territory with the help of US-made extended-range multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).