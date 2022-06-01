US to face serious consequences for supporting Taiwan 'separatists'

The United States will face serious consequences should Washington continue supporting Taiwan's "separatist forces," Zhao Lijian, an official representative for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said, TASS reports.

The Chinese diplomat criticized US Senator Tammy Duckworth's recent visit to Taiwan, where she met the head of the administration of the island, Tsai Ing-wen. Duckworth is in Taiwan from May 30 to June 1 as part of the Indo-Pacific tour.

"The Americans have taken a number of actions recently regarding the Taiwan issue. They would say one thing and do another. They would covertly and openly incite and support pro-independence forces of the island. This may put Taiwan in a dangerous position, whereas the United States may face serious consequences,” Zhao Lijian stated.

According to Zhao Lijian, tensions in the Taiwan Strait have been growing because of Washington, as the Americans use Taiwan to contain China. He also accused the island's administration of seeking help from the United States to gain independence.

Earlier, Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Chinese State Council Office for Taiwan Affairs, said that Beijing was ready to make every effort to reunite with Taiwan peacefully. At the same time, the Chinese administration did not rule out the use of force in the event of external interference or "separatists' actions" that advocate the independence of the island. She also accused Washington of the wish to exaggerate China's danger.