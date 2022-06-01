EN RU FR PT
NATO fighter aircraft spotted flying over Ukraine's Snake Island

A group of NATO fighters flew over the western part of the Black Sea, avia.pro website reports with reference to Flight Radar.

The airplanes of the North Atlantic Alliance were seen near Ukraine's Snake Island (Zmeiny Ostrov), which remains under the control of the Russian troops, where hostilities took place in early May. On Victory Day, the Russian Armed Forces repulsed several attempts of the Ukrainian troops to seize the Snake Island.

The NATO fighters were escorted by tanker aircraft. They took off from Romania. According to the website, two British Eurofighter Typhoon fighters were involved in the mission. It was said that US F-35 fighters also took part in the flight, but this information cannot be confirmed due to deactivated transponders.

On May 16, Russian air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian Su-24 bomber near the Snake Island. On May 27, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said that a serviceman was killed while defending the Skane Island from the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
