Two Russian soldiers sentenced to over 11 years in prison in Ukraine

Two Russian soldiers, Alexander Bobykin and Alexander Ivanov, were sentenced to 11.5 years in prison in Ukraine.

A court in Ukraine found the two Russian servicemen guilty of war crimes. The trial took place in the Poltava region of Ukraine. Prosecutors sought 12 years in prison for the accused for violating the traditions and customs of war.

During the trial, Bobykin and Ivanov admitted that they had participated in the shelling of the Kharkiv region during the special military operation.

The two soldiers served as a gunner and a driver in the unit, which, as prosecutors claimed, shelled the village of Dergachi. A local school was destroyed as a result of the shelling. Bobykin and Ivanov were taken prisoner by Ukrainian soldiers.