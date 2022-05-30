Two Russian mercenaries killed in Central African Republic

Two employees of a Russian private military company were killed in the Central African Republic, Turkey's Anadolu news agency reported citing local media.

According to the agency, the mercenaries worked for PMC Wagner.

The attack on PMC fighters took place in the Ukham-Pende prefecture in the north of the country.

The mercenaries were ambushed by the local rebel group, the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC), near the village of Juve.

No other details of the attack were reported.