EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Two Russian mercenaries killed in Central African Republic

World

Two employees of a Russian private military company were killed in the Central African Republic, Turkey's Anadolu news agency reported citing local media.

Two Russian mercenaries killed in Central African Republic

According to the agency, the mercenaries worked for PMC Wagner.

The attack on PMC fighters took place in the Ukham-Pende prefecture in the north of the country.

The mercenaries were ambushed by the local rebel group, the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC), near the village of Juve.

No other details of the attack were reported.

  • Insurgency in the Central African Republic intensified before the presidential and parliamentary elections that took place held on December 27, 2020.
  • The same month, amid heavy fighting between government forces and rebels, Russia sent 300 military instructors to the country at the request of the CAR authorities.
  • In March 2021, it became known that the local army could recapture about 30 cities from the militants with the support of Russian military instructors.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
World
Lavrov responds to rumours about Putin's illness

For many years, Russia had been urging Western colleagues to force Ukraine to comply with international treaties and conventions to which it had acceded

Lavrov responds to rumours about Putin's illness
Russia needs to win psychological victory in Ukraine to reach turning point
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia needs to win psychological victory in Ukraine to reach turning point
Hotspots and Incidents
Armed Forces of Ukraine shell the centre of Donetsk
Columnists
American mass shooting tragedies: Why do they happen?
Andreas C Chrysafis American mass shooting tragedies: Why do they happen? Andreas C Chrysafis Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Mass Shootings: America’s social catastrophe and spatial planning Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Lyuba Lulko Germany wants to go back to coal and fuel oil. Greta Thunberg does not care Lyuba Lulko
Last materials
Russia reports destruction of Italian howitzers in Ukraine
Russia needs to win psychological victory in Ukraine to reach turning point
Armed Forces of Ukraine shell the centre of Donetsk
American mass shooting tragedies: Why do they happen?
Lavrov responds to rumours about Putin's illness
Viktor Yanukovych: Ukraine on the verge of total annihilation
Video shows how Ukrainian military men are treated at detention facility
Horoscope for May 28, 2022: Too many surprises for everyone
Mass Shootings: America’s social catastrophe and spatial planning
Nuclear war scenario may materialise should Washington supply MLRS to Ukraine
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy