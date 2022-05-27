Viktor Yanukovych: Ukraine on the verge of total annihilation

Viktor Yanukovych, former President of Ukraine, who was toppled in 2014 as a result of illegal and violent coup in Ukraine, made his first comment about the current events in Ukraine.

Yanukovych's press secretary Yuriy Kirasir posted the text of his letter on social media.

In the letter, Yanukovych wrote that Ukraine may disappear from the map of the world completely and merge with Poland.

"No matter how painful it is for me to write about this today, Ukraine's statehood is in extreme danger. The country is in danger of total annihilation. It's not only about the risk of losing huge territories in the south and east of the country,” Yanukovych wrote.

According to the ex-president, the state of affairs in the western direction is not good either.

"Poland remembers not only September of 1939. Poland has good memories of March of 1923, when ambassadors of the Entente states finally included the territories of Eastern Galicia and the western part of Volhynia into the Second Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth,” Viktor Yanukovych wrote.

Ukraine's current situational rapprochement with Poland may eventually result in the establishment of a new state as Ukraine merges with Poland completely, Yanukovych wrote. Ukraine is facing a serious threat of economic insolvency, and the country will not be able to protect it sovereignty, he wrote.