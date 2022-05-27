EN RU FR PT
Nuclear war scenario may materialise should Washington supply MLRS to Ukraine

Russia may use nuclear weapons against the United States if multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) that Washington supplies to Kyiv are used to shell Russian territories, Alexei Leonkov, a military expert, editor of the Arsenal of the Fatherland magazine believes.

If Ukraine uses US-made MLRS systems to shell million-strong cities in the regions of the Russian Federation bordering Ukraine, Russia will regard such attacks as attacks with the use of non-nuclear weapons of mass destruction that cause significant damage.

"In this case, Russia will follow the Fundamentals of Nuclear Weapons Policy. In other words, Russia will strike the decision-making centre — the United States,” the analyst said in an interview with lenta.ru.

Washington would thus be an accomplice in an attack on Russia, and Russia will declare war on the USA "with all ensuing consequences," Leonkov added.

Earlier it became known that the United States decided to announce a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, which may include the supplies of advanced multiple launch rocket systems to Kyiv. It is worthy of note that Washington opted not to make such a decision before fearing that the Ukrainian military could use the systems for offensive operations on the territory of Russia.

