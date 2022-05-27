EN RU FR PT
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

Truss says what'll happen to the West if Russia wins the Ukrainian conflict

Western countries will never be safe if Russia wins the conflict in Ukraine. This point of view was expressed on Friday by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, speaking in the Czech capital Prague, where she is on a visit.

"We must ensure that Ukraine wins this great struggle for freedom," said the head of the Foreign Office,

She also stressed that the actions of the Russian leadership are directed not only against the people of Ukraine, but also against the "freedom, sovereignty and rule of law" of Western countries.

"If Putin succeeds in Ukraine, we will never feel safe," Truss said.

The text of her speech was distributed by the British Foreign Office.

