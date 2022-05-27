Newsweek explains why Russia is preparing Kalibr missiles after US statements

Journalist Scott McDonald said that after provocative statements by the United States, Russia is loading Kalibr cruise missiles onto Russian Black Sea Fleet submarines.

McDonald writes that after US stating that they are ready to strike at the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in order to free up routes for grain exports, Russia began to equip its submarines in Sevastopol with Kalibr missiles.

"The strategic movement of forces in the Black Sea continues: Russia is loading cruise missiles on submarines of the Black Sea Fleet," McDonald writes.

A Newsweek journalist claims that two submarines are already in the South Bay of Sevastopol to load Kalibr missiles. He notes that each of the Varshavyanka-class submarines can carry four Caliber. Referring to the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the journalist writes that Kalibr is capable of hitting a target at a distance of up to 1,400 kilometers.

McDonald, referring to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, writes that the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation plans to bombard Ukraine with missiles from submarines and interfere with the export of grain.

However, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia categorically rejects accusations of obstructing the export of grain from Ukraine.

Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said that Moscow can even provide maritime humanitarian corridors for the export of Ukrainian grain, but for this Kyiv must ensure the clearance of ports.