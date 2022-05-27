EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

Newsweek explains why Russia is preparing Kalibr missiles after US statements

World

Journalist Scott McDonald said that after provocative statements by the United States, Russia is loading Kalibr cruise missiles onto Russian Black Sea Fleet submarines.

Newsweek explains why Russia is preparing Kalibr missiles after US statements

McDonald writes that after US stating that they are ready to strike at the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in order to free up routes for grain exports, Russia began to equip its submarines in Sevastopol with Kalibr missiles.

"The strategic movement of forces in the Black Sea continues: Russia is loading cruise missiles on submarines of the Black Sea Fleet," McDonald writes.

A Newsweek journalist claims that two submarines are already in the South Bay of Sevastopol to load Kalibr missiles. He notes that each of the Varshavyanka-class submarines can carry four Caliber. Referring to the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the journalist writes that Kalibr is capable of hitting a target at a distance of up to 1,400 kilometers.

McDonald, referring to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, writes that the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation plans to bombard Ukraine with missiles from submarines and interfere with the export of grain.

However, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia categorically rejects accusations of obstructing the export of grain from Ukraine.

Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said that Moscow can even provide maritime humanitarian corridors for the export of Ukrainian grain, but for this Kyiv must ensure the clearance of ports.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
News
Popular
World
Russian tank blown up by a mine turns out to be a bait for Ukraine in Donbass

In one of the districts of Donbass, a situation occurred that received a response on the Web. The Russian tank T-72BZ was blown up by a mine, but it is not that simple.

Russian tank blown up by a mine turns out to be a bait for Ukraine in Donbass
DPR militia find group of Ukrainian soldiers who hid themselves at Azovstal
Hotspots and Incidents
DPR militia find group of Ukrainian soldiers who hid themselves at Azovstal
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian forces destroy electronic intelligence centre in Ukraine
Europe
Germany wants to go back to coal and fuel oil. Greta Thunberg does not care
Lyuba Lulko Germany wants to go back to coal and fuel oil. Greta Thunberg does not care Lyuba Lulko Andreas C Chrysafis A minnow in troubled waters Andreas C Chrysafis John V. The Current Level of Western Indoctrination is now a Threat to Humanity John V.
World
Putin frowns as EU freezes 23 bln euro of Russian assets
World
Ukraine threatens Hungary 'something could happen' to the Druzhba oil pipeline
WP: EU сomplies with Russian demand to pay for gas in rubles
World
WP: EU сomplies with Russian demand to pay for gas in rubles
Last materials
Newsweek explains why Russia is preparing Kalibr missiles after US statements
Expert says Zelensky might face a military coup in the coming weeks
Video: Foreign mercenaries fire grenade launcher at Russian BTR in Ukraine
Zaporozhye official says Kyiv is preparing the surrender of the region
Ukraine's army bases in Zaporizhzhia to be delivered to Russia
Economist: Ukrainian refugees begin to leave Poland for the homeland
Chechnya's Kadyrov: Ukrainian forces kidnap common workers
Ex-officer names the motives of the militants who remained at Azovstal
Reuters: US warns Kyiv shelling Russian territory can lead to escalation
CDS: Johnson invites Zelensky to create an anti-Russia alliance
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy