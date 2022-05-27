EN RU FR PT
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

Expert says Zelensky might face a military coup in the coming weeks

In the next two or three weeks, a military coup may take place in Ukraine. This opinion was expressed by political scientist Marat Bashirov.

Expert says Zelensky might face a military coup in the coming weeks

The expert believes that the fall of Mariupol provoked the rapid collapse of the South-Eastern grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). It's a matter of the week, he noted.

Next, the Kyiv leadership will have to make critical decisions, the analyst added. And, if we proceed from military considerations, then this could be a retreat and surrender of the territory to the left bank of the Dnieper and consolidation on the right.

And if we proceed from political considerations, then the allied forces should be restrained as much as possible in their speed of movement to the west of Ukraine, while losing the fighters of the most capable units. As a result, this will make it possible to start hostilities on the right bank of the Dnieper, otherwise Kyiv can be lost, the political scientist noted.

According to him, the generals of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are in favor of the first option, and Zelensky is in favor of the second. Or he is not allowed to speak for the first Western curators.

“When Kissinger said yesterday that it was necessary to give a part of the territory of Ukraine to Russia and make peace, he conveyed the opinion of a part of the influential American elite, and this opinion coincides with the opinion of the generals of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. may already be on the western borders of Ukraine. Therefore, a coup by the hands of the military and consent to the division of the country," Bashirov concluded.

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
Expert says Zelensky might face a military coup in the coming weeks
