Ukraine's army bases in Zaporizhzhia to be delivered to Russia

Military bases and other military facilities of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye (also spelled Zaporizhzhia) region will be delivered to the Russian forces, Alexey Selivanov, deputy head of the regional Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told TASS.

The Ukrainian side will no longer need them, as these territories will become Russian, Selivanov said.

"Of course, much attention of the Russian troops will be paid to ensure the Ukrainian regime will not harm the residents of the liberated territories. For this purpose, army bases and military facilities will be required," he stressed.

Earlier it was reported that Kyiv was preparing for the city of Zaporozhye (Zaporizhzhia) to surrender. Volodymyr Rogov, a member of the council of the military-civilian administration of the Zaporozhye region, said that the city's turn would come after the liberation of Donbass.

On May 25, Rogov announced that after the liberation, the Zaporozhye region would take a course towards Russia. Representative of the local administration emphasized that the region "should become a full-fledged entity of the Russian Federation", and pointed out that local residents were "absolutely Russian in their mentality."