Zaporozhye official says Kyiv is preparing the surrender of the region

The Kyiv regime is preparing to surrender Zaporozhye, supporters of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are discussing the evacuation. This was stated by Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the military-civilian administration of the Zaporozhye region.

According to him, two-thirds of the region is already under the control of the Russian military, but the regional center remains in the hands of Kyiv.

"Zaporozhye will be liberated. Our opponents understand this too," Rogov said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

He added that Zelensky's representatives in the city are "at a low start." As the representative of the military-civilian administration explained, they are looking for escape routes for evacuation and take out valuables.

Earlier, Rogov said that in the Zaporozhye region there was a rush demand for Russian citizenship. He stressed that many residents want to be among the first to receive a Russian passport.