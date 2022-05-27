EN RU FR PT
Reuters: US warns Kyiv shelling Russian territory can lead to escalation

Washington warned Kyiv that the shelling of Russian territory could lead to an escalation of the conflict.

Unnamed sources told Reuters that closed talks took place between representatives of Ukraine and the United States, at which they spoke about the risk of an escalation of the conflict.

One of the sources said that the US authorities have concerns about the escalation, but they do not want to tie the hands of the Ukrainian military too much in the use of the weapons that have been transferred to them.

"We are afraid of a possible escalation of the conflict, but at the same time we do not want to establish geographic restrictions or too tie the hands of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the use of what we supply them," the source told Reuters.

Another source said that the countries have a mutual understanding of the extent to which the Armed Forces of Ukraine can use the weapons supplied to them.

